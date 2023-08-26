 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Colts’ offensive lineman Danny Pinter out for season with broken ankle

Indianapolis loses a key backup to their offensive line for the 2023 season.

By Andrew Thomison
/ new
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Colts at Eagles Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts backup offensive lineman Danny Pinter will miss the entirety of the 2023 season with a broken ankle, according to head coach Shane Steichen.

Pinter suffered the injury during the third quarter of Indianapolis’ final preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. Pinter is a valuable piece to the Colts’ offensive line, having played both at center and right guard since being taken in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

“He broke his ankle, which is very unfortunate,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Saturday.

“Danny’s a really good player for us. To lose a guy like him is very unfortunate for us. I hope he has a speedy recovery,” Steichen said.

With Pinter now sidelined for the season, the Colts are very thin and inexperienced with their depth along the offensive line. It would make sense for the team to look at adding more pieces, especially along the interior.

“We’re working through all that right now,” Steichen said. “There’s going to be some stiff competition there for those backup roles.”

Steichen also briefly mentioned that Wesley French has taken some snaps at center, and with Pinter out, French could very well make the final 53-man roster.

With 53-man roster cuts set to be finalized by 4 p.m. Tuesday, it’ll be interesting to monitor who the Colts could look to add through the waiver wire in the coming days to help strengthen their depth along the offensive line.

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...