Colts waive seven players; Release two others—including veteran RB Kenyan Drake

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Sunday the following roster moves, as the team works towards trimming its roster to the required 53 active players by Tuesday’s deadline:

Waived: Tyler Adams (WR), Kody Case (WR), Emil Ekiyor (G), Nick Eubanks (TE), Lucas Havrisik (K), Michael Jacobson (TE), Matthew Vanderslice (T) Released: Kenyan Drake (RB), Teez Tabor (S)

These were seemingly ‘easy cuts’ for the Colts, ones that they already know they were going to make well in advance before Tuesday’s league-mandated deadline. Performing them a little early provides those players an early opportunity to prepare for their next stop.

Of course, the biggest name among these cuts is veteran running back Kenyan Drake.

With star running back Jonathan Taylor on PUP, Drake was signed a few weeks ago as veteran insurance throughout training camp and preseason.

However, he never caught up with either Deon Jackson or rookie Evan Hull in the running back pecking order and presumably doesn’t play special teams, as the would-be third or fourth back on the Colts active roster.

Drake rushed for 36 total rushing yards on 13 carries (2.77 ypc. avg.) during three preseason games with the Colts. He also caught 3 receptions for 29 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Veteran Zack Moss will also eventually return from injury, and there’s hope that Taylor rejoins his teammates once he’s healthy too—that is, if he’s not ultimately traded by Tuesday.