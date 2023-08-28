Report: Colts ‘actively monitoring’ veteran free agent RB Kareem Hunt’s status

According to NFL analyst and reporter Cam Marino, the Indianapolis Colts are ‘actively monitoring’ the status of veteran free agent running back Kareem Hunt—amidst ongoing trade negotiations regarding Jonathan Taylor:

The veteran running back visited with the Colts a few weeks ago, but left Indianapolis without a deal—as the two sides were unable to strike a deal, as Hunt presumably wanted a greater salary than what Indianapolis was willing to offer at that time.

However, it only seems logical that the Colts are still monitoring Hunt’s market, as Taylor’s future with the franchise remains entirely fluid. The Colts have provided Taylor and his representation a Tuesday deadline to find a suitable trade, with their asking price reportedly as a first round pick or the equivalent in trade value.

Even then, Taylor’s surgically repaired ankle isn’t fully healthy yet, as he remains on PUP.

The 28 year old Hunt is coming off a career worst 3.8 ypc. avg., having rushed for 468 total rushing yards on 123 carries during 17 games with the Cleveland Browns last year. He also caught 35 receptions for 210 receiving yards and a touchdown reception.

The former NFL Pro Bowler has 895 carries for 4,025 rushing yards and 31 rushing touchdowns, as well as 211 receptions for 1,806 receiving yards and 17 touchdown receptions during 76 career games (36 starts).

From purely a playing perspective, Hunt would provide the Colts with experience in their backfield. His best skill-set is his receiving and blocking prowess at this stage of his career.