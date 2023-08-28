Colts 53-Man Roster Cuts Tracker

The Indianapolis Colts have so far (reportedly) made the following cuts, as the team trims down to the league-mandated Tuesday 4:00 pm EST deadline of having 53 active players.

These ‘early cuts’ usually don’t come with much of a surprise, and it provides these players an earlier chance to prepare for their next opportunity or stop.

The ‘tougher’ cuts for the Colts could come the day of or even running up until the deadline.

We have waived seven players and released RB Kenyan Drake and S Teez Tabor. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 27, 2023

Colts are releasing veteran receiver Breshad Perriman, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2023

The #Colts waived rookie LB Donavan Mutin, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 28, 2023

#Colts have released WR James Washington, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 28, 2023

Colts are waiving defensive tackle Caleb Sampson, per source. Possibility of coming back to practice squad. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 28, 2023