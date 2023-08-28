 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts 53-Man Roster Cuts Tracker

The Colts have already begun cutting players to get to the required 53-man active roster by Tuesday’s NFL deadline.

By Luke Schultheis
Chicago Bears v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have so far (reportedly) made the following cuts, as the team trims down to the league-mandated Tuesday 4:00 pm EST deadline of having 53 active players.

These ‘early cuts’ usually don’t come with much of a surprise, and it provides these players an earlier chance to prepare for their next opportunity or stop.

The ‘tougher’ cuts for the Colts could come the day of or even running up until the deadline.

