Report: Eagles sign former Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Philadelphia Eagles are signing former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers:

The #Eagles signed former #Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers, who is suspended for at least the 2023 season for violating the NFL's gambling policy, per the wire. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 28, 2023

Of course, Rogers was released earlier this offseason by the Colts after being suspended indefinitely by the league for violating its gambling policy.

Upon signing, the Eagles immediately placed him on the team’s reserve/suspension list.

Once he is reinstated by the league, which is starting to like as soon as next season, Rodgers will rejoin the defending NFC Champions.

It looks like Rodgers football career isn’t over following a critical lapse of judgment—although it assuredly still cost him some money entering a contract year and otherwise as a projected starter for the Colts at outside cornerback.

Per PFF, Rodgers was their 5th best graded cornerback this past season with a +82.1 overall grade—featuring a +81.5 coverage grade. Specifically, Rodgers was targeted 25 times for 17 receptions (68.0% completion rate) for 125 receiving yards (7.4 yards per reception average), 2 touchdowns allowed, 0 interceptions, and 2 pass breakups.

While Rodgers started out strong, he faded a bit down the season’s stretch, much like the rest of the team and may be a more natural fit in a defensive scheme that isn’t Gus Bradley’s, who prefers bigger, longer cornerbacks.

It’ll be interesting to see how Rodgers transitions to the Eagles in a year’s time following a year removed from the NFL. Here’s hoping he can learn from the mistake and move on.