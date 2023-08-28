Report: At least two suitors have made substantive trade offers for Colts’ Jonathan Taylor

According to CBS Sports Josina Anderson, the Indianapolis Colts have received substantive trade offers from at least two active suitors for disgruntled star running back Jonathan Taylor, who along with his representation, were given until Tuesday’s deadline to find a suitable package:

I'm told at this hour, at least two teams are still actively working to construct a trade for #Colts RB Jonathan Taylor --respectively making substantive offers--and are mutually willing to give Taylor a market contract, per source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 28, 2023

Obtaining ‘suitable’ won’t be easy though, as in Colts’ general manager Chris Ballard’s eyes, that’s a future first round pick or the equivalent in value.

One of those two teams is presumably the Miami Dolphins, who had a trade offer already rejected and appear to be among those most interested—at least publicly. However, so far, the Dolphins haven’t been inclined to meet the Colts’ current high asking price.

Neither the Chicago Bears nor the Denver Broncos reportedly are among the interested finalists—as both teams are not engaged in ongoing trade negotiations.

While the two actual suitors are reportedly willing to give Taylor a competitive market contract offer, so far, it appears as though the Colts have no such intentions at this present time—which has likely outraged both Taylor and his representation, especially after the former league’s leading rusher played through an ankle injury last year.

Whether Taylor wants more than that remains to be seen, but the fact that his next team would have to surrender significant draft capital and a big cap hit on a lucrative multi-year extension means that the Colts may not get as much compensation as they’re ideally hoping for.

Otherwise complicating matters is that Taylor’s ankle isn’t fully healthy yet, meaning any acquiring team would have to be satisfied with his medical records and physical.