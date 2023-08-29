Colts Reacts Survey: Critical questions headed into the regular season opener

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Indianapolis Colts fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We’re a little over a week out from the Indianapolis Colts kicking off the 2023 regular season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

We already know that while star running back Jonathan Taylor remains an Indianapolis Colt, ,he won’t actually be available early on, as he’s required to stay on PUP for at least the first four weeks of the upcoming regular season.

It’s also already been announced that rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will make his first career start against a pro team that played just a few hours from where he grew up in Gainesville, Florida. The young quarterback has made significant strides already as a passer throughout training camp and preseason, but real NFL game days are a different beast—especially with pro defenses trying to pressure, trick him, and goad him into mistakes.

That being said, Richardson has shown great poise, leadership, and pocket presence—and the Colts will likely keep things simple and utilize his legs to help keep him comfortable.

Meanwhile, star linebacker Shaquille Leonard’s status is up in the air, having suffered a concussion a few weeks ago. He’s hoping to make his debut after a second back surgery.

With all of that, here’s a few critical questions facing the Colts headed into the opener:

