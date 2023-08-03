Colts training camp takeaways ‘Day 6’: DeForest Buckner dealing with foot injury

The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up ‘Day 6’ of the team’s training camp on Thursday morning (officially ‘Youth Sports day’) and will have a day off on Friday before resuming team practice on Saturday evening (6-7:30 pm EST).

While there weren’t major highlights from the morning, there were some key takeaways:

Anthony Richardson Works Again with First-Team

Richardson, working again with the first team, was 8-13.

Minshew finished 10-15. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 3, 2023

Steichen said Richardson went with the 1s again today because of the practice he missed earlier this week. https://t.co/8tPod2yPJw — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 3, 2023

Rookie Wideout Josh Downs Flashes at Practice

WR Josh Downs’ turn to shine now in 7-on-7. Contested catch while going to the ground blanketed by LB Zaire Franklin.

Completion by Anthony Richardson. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 3, 2023

Anthony Richardson just fit in a nifty TD pass to Josh Downs on a crosser with Zaire Franklin draped all over him. Nice adjustment to the ball and ball placement. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 3, 2023

Rookie Tight End Will Mallory Makes a Highlight Reel

Rookie TE Will Mallory with the offensive highlight thus far, one-handed grab over the middle on a pass from Sam Ehlinger. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 3, 2023

Will Mallory just had an impressive one-handed catch in front of Chris Lammons before taking off for more yardage. — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 3, 2023

Cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. Continues a Strong Camp

Darrell Baker Jr just picked off Richardson — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 3, 2023

#Colts DC Gus Bradley on Darrell Baker Jr., who’s impressed in camp:



“He’s played tight coverage underneath. On the deep balls, he stayed on top.



“He is a really good technician, and he seems to be doing things right under the principles we’re teaching.” https://t.co/qBOmjP1BRi pic.twitter.com/AzAhqfxjM9 — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 2, 2023

Some Impressive Defensive Line Play Up Front

The rookie Adetomiwa Adebawore and Al-Quadin Muhammad just blew up a run play in the backfield. Both guys getting nice movement up front. #Colts — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) August 3, 2023

DeForest Buckner Dealing with Foot Injury

DeForest Buckner is dealing with a foot injury, per Steichen — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 3, 2023

No DeForest Buckner as team drills resume. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 3, 2023

Rookie Cornerback Darius Rush Makes Full-Pads Debut

Rookie CB Darius Rush set for his full pads debut today. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 3, 2023

Darius Rush (shoulder) is dressed to practice. His first of training camp. Julius Brents (hamstring) remains out. #Colts — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 3, 2023

Other Colts Injury Updates (*Including on EJ Speed)

The #Colts are back in full pads today. Guys who appear to be out: Jelani Woods, Samson Ebukam, EJ Speed, Julian Blackmon, JuJu Brents, Liam Anderson, Emil Ekiyor, Jake Witt.



Darius Rush is back. — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 3, 2023

E.J. speed is dealing with an ankle injury, per Shane Steichen. #Colts — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 3, 2023

JuJu Brents was doing work on the field with a trainer after the practice. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 3, 2023

No Official Team Update on Jonathan Taylor

#Colts HC Shane Steichen says he has no update on Jonathan Taylor. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 3, 2023