Colts training camp takeaways ‘Day 6’: DeForest Buckner dealing with foot injury

The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up ‘Day 6’ of the team’s training camp on Thursday morning (officially ‘Youth Sports day’) and will have a day off on Friday before resuming team practice on Saturday evening (6-7:30 pm EST).
While there weren’t major highlights from the morning, there were some key takeaways:
Anthony Richardson Works Again with First-Team
Richardson, working again with the first team, was 8-13.— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 3, 2023
Minshew finished 10-15. #Colts
Steichen said Richardson went with the 1s again today because of the practice he missed earlier this week. https://t.co/8tPod2yPJw— Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 3, 2023
Rookie Wideout Josh Downs Flashes at Practice
WR Josh Downs’ turn to shine now in 7-on-7. Contested catch while going to the ground blanketed by LB Zaire Franklin.— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 3, 2023
Completion by Anthony Richardson. #Colts
Anthony Richardson just fit in a nifty TD pass to Josh Downs on a crosser with Zaire Franklin draped all over him. Nice adjustment to the ball and ball placement.— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 3, 2023
Rookie Tight End Will Mallory Makes a Highlight Reel
Rookie TE Will Mallory with the offensive highlight thus far, one-handed grab over the middle on a pass from Sam Ehlinger. #Colts— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 3, 2023
Will Mallory just had an impressive one-handed catch in front of Chris Lammons before taking off for more yardage.— Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 3, 2023
Cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. Continues a Strong Camp
Darrell Baker Jr just picked off Richardson— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 3, 2023
#Colts DC Gus Bradley on Darrell Baker Jr., who’s impressed in camp:— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 2, 2023
“He’s played tight coverage underneath. On the deep balls, he stayed on top.
“He is a really good technician, and he seems to be doing things right under the principles we’re teaching.” https://t.co/qBOmjP1BRi pic.twitter.com/AzAhqfxjM9
Some Impressive Defensive Line Play Up Front
The rookie Adetomiwa Adebawore and Al-Quadin Muhammad just blew up a run play in the backfield. Both guys getting nice movement up front. #Colts— Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) August 3, 2023
DeForest Buckner Dealing with Foot Injury
DeForest Buckner is dealing with a foot injury, per Steichen— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 3, 2023
No DeForest Buckner as team drills resume. #Colts— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 3, 2023
Rookie Cornerback Darius Rush Makes Full-Pads Debut
Rookie CB Darius Rush set for his full pads debut today. #Colts— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 3, 2023
Darius Rush (shoulder) is dressed to practice. His first of training camp. Julius Brents (hamstring) remains out. #Colts— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 3, 2023
Other Colts Injury Updates (*Including on EJ Speed)
The #Colts are back in full pads today. Guys who appear to be out: Jelani Woods, Samson Ebukam, EJ Speed, Julian Blackmon, JuJu Brents, Liam Anderson, Emil Ekiyor, Jake Witt.— Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 3, 2023
Darius Rush is back.
E.J. speed is dealing with an ankle injury, per Shane Steichen. #Colts— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 3, 2023
JuJu Brents was doing work on the field with a trainer after the practice.— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 3, 2023
No Official Team Update on Jonathan Taylor
#Colts HC Shane Steichen says he has no update on Jonathan Taylor.— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 3, 2023
Jonathan Taylor in his new daily uniform again watching practice. pic.twitter.com/lloXMppG7F— Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 3, 2023
