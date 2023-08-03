 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts training camp takeaways ‘Day 6’: DeForest Buckner dealing with foot injury

The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up ‘Day 6’ of training camp, and there were a few highlights to take note of.

By Luke Schultheis
Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up ‘Day 6’ of the team’s training camp on Thursday morning (officially ‘Youth Sports day’) and will have a day off on Friday before resuming team practice on Saturday evening (6-7:30 pm EST).

While there weren’t major highlights from the morning, there were some key takeaways:

NFL: AUG 01 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Anthony Richardson Works Again with First-Team

NFL: AUG 01 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rookie Wideout Josh Downs Flashes at Practice

NFL: MAY 06 Colts Minicamp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rookie Tight End Will Mallory Makes a Highlight Reel

NFL: JUL 26 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. Continues a Strong Camp

NFL: JUL 26 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Some Impressive Defensive Line Play Up Front

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

DeForest Buckner Dealing with Foot Injury

NFL: JUL 26 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rookie Cornerback Darius Rush Makes Full-Pads Debut

NFL: JUL 29 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Other Colts Injury Updates (*Including on EJ Speed)

NFL: AUG 01 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

No Official Team Update on Jonathan Taylor

