Can the Colts and Jonathan Taylor ever get back on track?

The Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor have been part of a train wreck this summer. Many people believed they had finally run out of track and the All-Pro would be traded after making it known he no longer desired to continue playing for the franchise. The trade deadline ultimatum came and went yesterday afternoon with no movement.

No deal: Indianapolis did not find what it felt was a fair-value offer for Jonathan Taylor and it is not trading its All-Pro running back today, league sources tell ESPN.



With no trade materializing today, Taylor now is expected to remain on the Physically Unable to Perform… pic.twitter.com/TvBXpIJCoc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2023

Chugga-chugga, chugga-chugga, boo-hoo!

That’s the sound of Taylor crying that he didn’t get his way by forcing the Colts into what he wanted. As much as he desired to be on the next train out of town, preferably to South Beach, the Colts didn’t view the offers to be substantial enough. Taylor’s injury “hold-in” angle didn’t work, he didn’t get extended, and he is in the last place on Earth he wants to be. Now he loses more opportunities to show teams what he can do, thus decreasing his future value.

Chugga-chugga, chugga-chugga, boo-hoo!

That’s the sound of the Colts who now have a disgruntled star on their hands who will be paid to ride the bench for at least the first four games of the season. The team wasn’t going to let him walk for nothing but failed to poach a first round pick from a desperate team because as they recognized, running backs just don’t hold that much value. They will now be forced to go through this process again or potentially franchise tag a player who doesn’t want to be there.

There was significant interest from two teams. In the end, GM Chris Ballard did not feel it was enough. And thus, no trade. https://t.co/IIdoZM7Fxf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2023

Chugga-chugga, chugga-chugga, boo-hoo!

That’s the sound of the fans who are so desperate for a return to exciting football. Yes, we are smart enough to know that this year isn’t about wins and losses. This year is about development. Does losing one of the best players, maybe the best player, on the team help anyone’s development, especially that of a rookie quarterback? I don’t think so. Taylor would have brought more players into the box and created better matchups for Anthony Richardson. Now, who do defenses fear on that offense? The fans will now be subject to further drama and distractions.

The season started to show signs of derailment even before the train left the station. Colts fans are completely fed up with the whole situation with many hoping it would be resolved yesterday. The sentiment of many towards Taylor has to be, “Don’t let the door hit you in the caboose on the way out.”