Report: Packers were the rumored ‘mystery’ trade team for Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, the Green Bay Packers were the surprise ‘mystery team’ involved in substantive trade negotiations for Indianapolis Colts disgruntled star running back Jonathan Taylor—along with the Miami Dolphins:

“The Miami Dolphins weren’t the only team interested in acquiring Jonathan Taylor from the Indianapolis Colts,” Holder writes. “The Green Bay Packers also were in talks with the Colts and had legitimate interest in trading for the star running back, sources told ESPN.”

Of course, Taylor was not ultimately moved, as the Colts did not receive an offer they liked enough to pull the trigger ahead of Tuesday’s team-imposed 4 PM EST deadline. Instead, Taylor will begin the season on PUP, missing at least the first four games of the season.

It is at least somewhat peculiar that the Packers of all other teams were one of the lead suitors for Taylor, given that they already have veteran former Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones, as well as A.J. Dillon, who like Taylor, is entering the last year of his rookie contract.

That being said, Taylor did star locally at the University of Wisconsin, and Holder reports the Packers actively scouted him his final collegiate season. Instead, the Packers ended up with Dillon, as the Colts selected Taylor (Pick #41) several picks before Dillon (Pick #62) in that same second round.

It’s looking like Taylor was the back that the Packers coveted all along.