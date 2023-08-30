Report: Colts requested Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle in trade package for Jonathan Taylor

According to The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, the Indianapolis Colts requested Miami Dolphins third-year wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in a trade package for unhappy star running back Jonathan Taylor—among other compensation, ahead of Tuesday’s deadline:

As @HolderStephen reported, Packers were mystery bidder for Jonathan Taylor, besides the Dolphins. And can confirm through Dolphins person, as reported by Indy media, that Colts made wild requests from Miami, including Waddle & more. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 30, 2023

It’s obvious that the Colts still really like Jonathan Taylor as a player and had no real intention of moving him unless they were truly given a king’s ransom—reportedly seeking at least a first round pick or the equivalent in trade value.

Waddle would’ve been a steep price to pay indeed, as the former 2021 first round pick is coming off a season for the Phins in which he caught 75 receptions for 1,356 receiving yards and 8 touchdown receptions during all 17 starts.

Still only 24 years old, from a longevity standpoint, it would make little sense for Miami to move him for Taylor, who also is age 24, but has heavy mileage on his tires, and likely has somewhere between 3-4 elite seasons truly left—assuming his ankle is fully healthy.

You can’t blame the Colts for trying though, as worst case, Miami simply says no.

Despite a contentious relationship, the Colts are not obligated to move Taylor right now. He’s under the last year of his rookie contract for this upcoming season and needs at least 8 games of being active for it to toll. He’s currently on PUP and will miss at least the season’s first four games. Even if he eventually meets the required 8 game threshold, the Colts can still franchise tag Taylor ahead of the 2024 campaign.