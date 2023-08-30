Chiefs claim former Colts rookie cornerback Darius Rush off waivers

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Kansas City Chiefs claimed Indianapolis Colts rookie cornerback Darius Rush off waivers on Wednesday:

The 2023 fifth round pick was slowed in training camp and preseason by some initial injuries, but he did have a pick six in both his preseason debut versus the Buffalo Bills and in joint training camp practice against the Chicago Bears—meaning there were some flashes.

That being said, entering training camp as a projected sleeper for a prominent role in 2023—given the Colts collective lack of experience at the position, Rush struggled a bit more than expected (perhaps having his learning curve heightened because of the injuries).

In a crowded young Colts cornerback room that includes Dallis Flowers, DJ Baker, JuJu Brents, and Jaylon Jones, a rookie 7th round pick who surpassed Rush on the depth chart, he found himself as apparently the odd man out (Troy Brown and Kenny Moore II also made the depth chart at the position, the former presumably because of his special teams ability).

It likely became a numbers game, as the Colts didn’t have the extra spot for a developmental cornerback lower on the depth chart when factoring in special teams’ play.

The Colts almost were able to pass Rush through waivers to their practice squad, but alas.

Instead, Rush will end up with the reigning Super Bowl Champions, and at Colts general manager Chris Ballard’s old stomping grounds. Maybe he’ll eventually make an impact.