Colts make number of roster moves on Wednesday—including filling out their practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts made a number of 53-man active roster moves on Wednesday, including claiming offensive tackle Ryan Hayes, defensive end Isaiah Land, and offensive guard Josh Sills; waiving defensive tackle McTelvin Agim and offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell; waiving and later re-signing wideout Isaiah McKenzie; and placing tight end Jelani Woods on injured reserve.

The Colts also signed 16 players to the team’s practice squad:

We have signed 16 players to our practice squad. pic.twitter.com/pc8CHLDHc1 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 30, 2023

As you can see, they’re all familiar faces that the Colts re-signed to the team’s taxi man squad, but it’s likely that this group is still very fluid—especially as teams are still fine-tuning the last few spots of their roster. None of these players should get completely comfortable.

When asked on Wednesday whether another running will be added to the active roster with Jonathan Taylor beginning on the PUP list and Zack Moss’s status a question mark for the opener, Colts general manager Chris Ballard was rather non-committal.

He’s hoping that Moss is ready, and the team is expected to heavily lean on both Deon Jackson and rookie Evan Hull in their initial backfield early on:

Will there be a running back addition?

"We're working through it," Ballard said.

Hoping Zack Moss is ready to start the season and #Colts like Deon Jackson and Evan Hull. — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 30, 2023

Indy has only three running backs right now on the active 53-man roster, so if Moss is not ready to go, that definitely is an area where Colts fans can expect to see a move soon.