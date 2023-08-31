Colts name 7 team captains for 2023 season—including rookie QB Anthony Richardson

On Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts announced seven team captains for the 2023 regular season: DeForest Buckner, Zaire Franklin, Ryan Kelly, Shaq Leonard, Kenny Moore II, Quenton Nelson, and Anthony Richardson:

Richardson being named a captain, does not appear to be the inner workings of the coaching staff, as was rumored to be the driving force behind Carson Wentz’s named captaincy two years ago via the ForTheColture crew.

While the Colts starting quarterback being named a team captain is typically a mere formality, it does look like Richardson’s teammates are genuinely appreciative of him:

Ryan Kelly and Mo Alie-Cox on Anthony Richardson being named a captain: pic.twitter.com/eztOXoJbAC — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 31, 2023

One notable omission who was a team captain for the Colts last year is star running back Jonathan Taylor, who remains on PUP and is unhappy with his contract situation.

He currently has a fractured relationship with the franchise that both sides will need to mend, and his long-term future in Indianapolis is far from a guarantee at this time.

Otherwise, former Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly was named a team captain this year, while veteran quarterback Matt Ryan is of course no longer with the franchise, having been waived earlier this offseason and previously served as a team captain last year.

The other five players are returning team captains for the Colts.