Colts owner Jim Irsay loves to tweet, but at what cost?

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay loves him some good ole tweets.

*Disclaimer: I understand the word “tweets” has recently been changed to “posts”. The word “tweet” is much more fun to say, however.

Now, back to those tweets!

Whether it be the latest contest he is running for fans, a cryptic song lyric, or wishing a happy birthday, Irsay can’t seem to get enough of the platform.

As an American, he has the right to express his opinion on anything of his choosing. As the billionaire owner of the Colts, he has more than a right to express his opinion on the team and its players. With that said, does his use of the platform do more harm than good?

NFL Running Back situation- We have negotiated a CBA,that took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides..to say now that a specific Player category wants another negotiation after the fact,is inappropriate. Some Agents are selling ‘bad faith’.. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) July 26, 2023

Everyone knows the firestorm this produced by publicly escalating the tension between the Colts and Jonathan Taylor’s camp.

Stephen Holder of ESPN then reported Irsay’s clarification of the statement through a phone interview.

“The comment wasn’t really directed at Jonathan,” Irsay said in a phone interview with ESPN. “We haven’t exchanged any contract numbers with each other or anything like that. So, it’s not like we’re in the midst of that.

While the aforementioned tweet is old news at this point, it begs a bigger question. Is tweeting a good idea for Irsay? By expressing his opinions so openly on the internet, is he making things better or easier for the organization?

This reminds me of the old saying, “Use Twitter to make things better.” Oh wait. No one ever said that because it has never been true. Anytime someone has to clarify a tweet, it is never a good thing.

I have to imagine that Chris Ballard goes white-knuckled every time he sees his boss pick up his phone, understanding the potential mess he is going to have to unravel over the next week or so. Sure, Taylor showed up to camp and was clearly seen sulking on the sidelines. Let that reflect on him. The engagement of the owner only brought negative attention on the organization and provided fodder for the rest of the league.

The dramatic standoff continues between the two sides as we make our way through week two of training camp. Something that should have been discussed privately has been placed on stage for public viewing, and Colts fans are not enjoying the show.