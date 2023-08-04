Report: Colts CB Chris Lammons suspended 3 games for violating NFL’s personal conduct policy

According to multiple league sources, Indianapolis Colts cornerback Chris Lammons is set to be suspended the first 3 games of the 2023 regular season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy—stemming from a February of 2022, Las Vegas night club incident:

Colts’ CB Chris Lammons, who was involved in the same incident with Alvin Kamara, is being suspended for three games, per source. https://t.co/VIH0LTyOII — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2023

Lammons signed a one-year, $1.010M deal with the Colts earlier this offseason, having yet to play a snap for Indianapolis. While the Colts were likely aware of Lammons involvement in the prior night club incident—which also included New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, it’ll be interesting to see whether this puts his potential roster spot in jeopardy.

During 16 games for the Kansas City Chiefs last season, Lammons recorded 7 tackles (3 solo) and a forced fumble, while also playing 75% of the Super Bowl Champion’s total special teams snaps.

The Colts are very young at cornerback, so Lammons was competing not only for a special teams spot but also for potential playing time within the first/second-team defense—where some starting spots are still up for grabs along the outside.

Instead, the earliest he can now return is Week 4 at home against the Los Angeles Rams.

It marks the second time this offseason that a Colts cornerback has been issued a league suspension, as former cornerback Isaiah Rodgers was suspended indefinitely (*and later released by Indianapolis) for violating the league’s gambling policy.