Report: Colts Sign Veteran RB Kenyan Drake

The Indianapolis Colts are signing free-agent running back Kenyan Drake, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Drake’s agency.

The #Colts have signed veteran RB Kenyan Drake, per his agency @_SportsTrust — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 4, 2023

Drake, a former third-round pick of the Miami Dolphins back in 2016, was most recently a member of the Baltimore Ravens during the 2022 season and appeared in 12 games with five starts. During his time with the Ravens, the veteran running back recorded 571 all-purpose yards, including 482 rushing yards and five total touchdowns.

Drake has also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, where he set a career-high in both rushing yards (955) and rushing touchdowns (10), as well as the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. In his career, Drake has rushed for a total of 3,866 yards and 33 touchdowns.

With Zack Moss set to miss six weeks with a broken arm and the uncertainty surrounding the return of All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor, the 29-year-old adds some needed experience to an otherwise young and fairly inexperienced running back room.