Colts place rookie OT Jake Witt on IR; Make other roster moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Saturday that the team has placed rookie offensive tackle Jake Witt on injured reserve, signed tight ends Nick Eubanks and Michael Jacobson, and waived running back Toriano Clinton:

Originally a 2023 7th round pick of the Colts out of Northern Michigan, the 6’7,” 302 pound Witt possesses impressive athleticism and physical tools, but remains a work in progress. He’s been bothered by a hip injury throughout training camp, and it looks like he’ll be out for the season. In that sense, 2023 will be a true redshirt year for the developmental tackle.

Meanwhile, with Mo Alie-Cox (knee), 2nd-year tight end Jelani Woods (hamstring), and Will Mallory (hamstring) currently out of commission, the Colts were in clear need of tight ends. Both Jacobson and Eubanks should provide camp depth during the interim period.

Lastly, former UIndy standout Toriano Clinton’s time with the Colts was short-lived, having been signed earlier this week. He was a roster cut casualty after the Colts signed veteran running back Kenyan Drake to begin the weekend.

With Jonathan Taylor on PUP, and Zack Moss recovering from a broken arm, the Colts are in real need of proven running back depth. With 867 career carries and 44 starts respectively, Drake should provide the Colts with experience in their backfield—whether it’s in a starting or complementary, change-of-pace role.