Colts Training Camp Takeaways ‘Day 7’: Shaquille Leonard debuts in full pads

The Indianapolis Colts completed training camp ‘Day 7’ indoors on Saturday, and there were a few highlights to take away from the evening:
Shaquille Leonard Debuts in Full-Pads
Notable: Shaq Leonard did some full team work in pads for the first time tonight.— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 5, 2023
Did not take all the reps, but it’s another step forward. #Colts
Shaq Leonard in with the 1’s in a padded practice— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 5, 2023
Both Primary Quarterbacks Sharp in Competition
Anthony Richardson had a strong practice today. Sharp decisions and better accuracy than we’d seen before. Progress.— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 6, 2023
Highly unofficial final numbers:— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 5, 2023
Minshew with the 1s: 9-12, TD
Richardson with the 2s: 9-11, 2TDs#Colts
Anthony Richardson going with the 2s just had one of his best periods of camp. 5-5 with a TD to Amari Rodgers on a screen.— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 5, 2023
Gardner Minshew was 3-5 with the 1s, including a TD to Alec Pierce. #Colts
Anthony Richardson just hit Drew Ogletree for a TD in 11-on-11. That’s AR’s second TD in 11-on-11 so far in camp. He was fired up about it. #Colts— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 5, 2023
Dueling 11 on 11 sessions to start camp on adjacent fields.— Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) August 5, 2023
Gardner Minshew running first team
Anthony Richardson with second unit
Anthony Richardson’s playing with the 2’s today, but he just had his best 11-on-11 period of camp. 5 of 5 with a TD, several nice throws and a big scramble— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 5, 2023
Minshew 3 of 5 with 1’s. TD to Pierce but also a likely sack for nickel
Leaving tonight’s Colts practice.— Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 6, 2023
Gardner Minshew took the first team reps today. He was solid. But my big takeaway was this: Anthony Richardson showing some impressive touch on his intermediate throws.
They were second team reps, but still seeing real growth.
Another Strong Showing By Josh Downs
Josh Downs also having a strong day. Couple of big catches with Richardson and a big play with Minshew in 7-on-7. #Colts— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 5, 2023
Josh Downs caught a slant from Gardner Minshew in 7-on-7 for a long gain, and Nick Cross shoved him out of bounds to the ground. Josh got up and hit Nick with his shoulder pad. A little chippy.— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 5, 2023
Downs came right back with another slant catch on the next play. #Colts
Amari Rodgers Flashes in the Screen Game
Two screens taken to the house for TDs by Amari Rodgers. Second came with Sam Ehlinger at QB. #Colts— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 5, 2023
Amari Rodgers with a pair of catch and run TDs. One from Anthony Richardson and the other from Sam Ehlinger. #Colts— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 5, 2023
Pretty big day for Amari Rodgers so far, who has two long catch-and-run TDs i. 11-on-11s, one from Anthony Richardson and the other from Sam Ehlinger.— Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 5, 2023
JuJu Brents Debuts at Practice for First Time
Rookie CB JuJu Brents is making his training camp debut today. #Colts— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 5, 2023
#Colts CB JuJu Brents, asked if his first NFL practice felt different:— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 6, 2023
“Football is football, especially when you’re a guy like me. Just gotta have that confidence, especially being a DB, keeping that chip on your shoulder. … Just having that same mentality that got me here.”
Jonathan Taylor (PUP) Still Participating at Practice
Jonathan Taylor, still on the PUP list, is here. #Colts pic.twitter.com/D74kqmZ0SE— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 5, 2023
Other Colts Injury Updates
Some Colts injury updates.— Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) August 6, 2023
*Kenny Moore II - ankle
*Will Mallory - hamstring
*Emil Ekiyor - knee
*Mo Alie-Cox - ankle
*DeForest Buckner - foot
*Jelanie Woods - hamstring
