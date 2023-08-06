 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts Training Camp Takeaways ‘Day 7’: Shaquille Leonard debuts in full pads

The Colts received some encouraging news regarding Shaquille Leonard, and both primary quarterbacks were sharp.

By Luke Schultheis
NFL: AUG 18 Colts Training Camp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts completed training camp ‘Day 7’ indoors on Saturday, and there were a few highlights to take away from the evening:

NFL: JUL 29 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Shaquille Leonard Debuts in Full-Pads

NFL: AUG 01 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Both Primary Quarterbacks Sharp in Competition

NFL: AUG 01 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Another Strong Showing By Josh Downs

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Amari Rodgers Flashes in the Screen Game

NFL: AUG 01 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

JuJu Brents Debuts at Practice for First Time

NFL: AUG 01 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jonathan Taylor (PUP) Still Participating at Practice

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Other Colts Injury Updates

