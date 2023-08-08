Colts remove DL Tyquan Lewis from Active/PUP List on Tuesday

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that the team has removed defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis from the Active/PUP list—meaning he’s medically cleared to begin actively practicing during training camp:

We have removed DE Tyquan Lewis from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 8, 2023

Lewis has been rehabbing a season-ending torn patellar tendon he suffered during Week 8 of last year against the Washington Commanders. It was a consecutive season in which Lewis suffered the same significant injury—albeit to a different leg.

The former 2018 second round pick of the Colts appeared in 7 games during his injury limited 2022 campaign, making 4 starts and recording 14 tackles (8 solo), a sack, 2 passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

If fully recovered, Lewis should provide the Colts a versatile rotational defensive lineman capable of playing both on the outside and inside. The 5-year veteran also has some starting experience with 16 career starts.

It had looked like Lewis may be poised for a breakout over the past two seasons, as he’s flashed at times when on the field. Unfortunately though, he’s seen his last two seasons cut short by back-to-back devastating knee injuries.

Once fully healthy, Lewis should be able to make an impact for the Colts defensive line.

He re-signed with the Colts on a one-year, $2.01M deal earlier this offseason, so 2023 is obviously a big year for the 28 year old from a multi-year contract standpoint.