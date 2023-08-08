Report: Colts to bring in veteran RB Kareem Hunt for visit Wednesday

The Indianapolis Colts are bringing in veteran running back Kareem Hunt for a visit on Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport.

Source: FA Kareem Hunt had a great visit with the #Saints and is now on his way to Indianapolis to meet with the #Colts tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 8, 2023

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Colts contacted Hunt prior to his workout with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday and was offered more money from Indianapolis. Hunt was then advised to leave after his visit with the Saints.

Hunt, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2017. During his two seasons with Kansas City, Hunt led the NFL in rushing as a rookie with 1,327 yards to go along with eight rushing touchdowns.

The veteran running back has since spent the past four seasons with the Cleveland Browns and is coming off a season in which he rushed for just 468 yards and three touchdowns on an average of 3.8 yards per attempt.

Hunt’s best season with Cleveland came in 2020 when he rushed for 841 yards and six touchdowns on an average of 4.2 yards per attempt. Although Indianapolis recently signed veteran running back Kenyan Drake, bringing in more experience at the position would make sense, especially considering the Colts are dealing with a handful of injuries at the position.

Both Zack Moss (broken arm) and Jonathan Taylor (ankle) are out for an extended period of time. Moss is expected to miss around six weeks. Taylor, meanwhile, is reportedly offsite rehabbing his injured ankle, and his return is also up in the air.

Either way, the Colts appear to be thin at the running back position, with Kenyan Drake and rookie Evan Hull being their two primary backs, and bringing in an experienced veteran like Hunt could ultimately bode well for Indianapolis with Moss out for an extended period of time and the uncertainty surrounding the return of Taylor.