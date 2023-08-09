Colts’ Jonathan Taylor is taking a major gamble

For a league that has zero tolerance for gambling, Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor sure feels comfortable spinning the wheel while laying it all on green. While all the talk has been about how replaceable running backs are, Taylor isn’t currently making himself look more valuable.

Although a bit bizarre, Colts owner, Jim Irsay, wasn’t wrong with his statement regarding how the league moves along with or without any one particular individual.

#Colts owner Jim Irsay: “If I die tonight and Jonathan Taylor is out of the league, no one’s gonna miss us. The league goes on. We know that. The National Football (League) rolls on. It doesn’t matter who comes and who goes, and it’s a privilege to be a part of it.” — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 30, 2023

No one is bigger than the NFL. Every single player, coach, and staff member is replaceable. There has always been and will always be a line of hopefuls just waiting for their chance. The Colts gave one of those hopefuls a chance by signing Kenyan Drake.

We have signed free agent RB Kenyan Drake and placed WR Ethan Fernea on the Injured Reserve list. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 5, 2023

Since showing up to camp as a non-participant wasn’t working, Taylor decided to double down by seeking treatment off-site for an ankle surgery he underwent in January. According to Ian Rapoport, he now has an “excused absence” from the team.

From Inside Training Camp: #Colts RB Jonathan Taylor will be away from the team for a bit with an excused absence. pic.twitter.com/c73Ko9Tk5C — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 8, 2023

If there is one lesson to be learned when gambling, it’s that “the house always wins”. The Colts delivered what may be the biggest shot across the bow yet as Kareem Hunt left New Orleans without a deal and is heading to Indy for a FA visit.

Source: FA Kareem Hunt had a great visit with the #Saints and is now on his way to Indianapolis to meet with the #Colts tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 8, 2023

I am not sure how much Taylor ultimately wants, but the market for his services isn’t robust. No one is clamoring to trade for a running back and then turn around and pay him $60 million for four years. That type of jackpot isn’t in the cards.

Right now, the chips are down, and all bets are off as to what will happen. If Jonathan Taylor isn’t careful, he could walk away with much lighter pockets. He is messing around with an organization that wants him and needs him in their system. He has a chance to be one of the great Colts, and if his high level of production continues, he could even find himself in the Ring of Honor. If he rolls the dice one more time, however, he just might crap out.