 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Colts’ Jonathan Taylor is taking a major gamble

Why is Jonathan Taylor rolling the dice? Can this possibly end well for him?

By Jonspradley
/ new
NFL: Indianapolis Colts Training Camp IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports

For a league that has zero tolerance for gambling, Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor sure feels comfortable spinning the wheel while laying it all on green. While all the talk has been about how replaceable running backs are, Taylor isn’t currently making himself look more valuable.

Although a bit bizarre, Colts owner, Jim Irsay, wasn’t wrong with his statement regarding how the league moves along with or without any one particular individual.

No one is bigger than the NFL. Every single player, coach, and staff member is replaceable. There has always been and will always be a line of hopefuls just waiting for their chance. The Colts gave one of those hopefuls a chance by signing Kenyan Drake.

Since showing up to camp as a non-participant wasn’t working, Taylor decided to double down by seeking treatment off-site for an ankle surgery he underwent in January. According to Ian Rapoport, he now has an “excused absence” from the team.

If there is one lesson to be learned when gambling, it’s that “the house always wins”. The Colts delivered what may be the biggest shot across the bow yet as Kareem Hunt left New Orleans without a deal and is heading to Indy for a FA visit.

I am not sure how much Taylor ultimately wants, but the market for his services isn’t robust. No one is clamoring to trade for a running back and then turn around and pay him $60 million for four years. That type of jackpot isn’t in the cards.

Right now, the chips are down, and all bets are off as to what will happen. If Jonathan Taylor isn’t careful, he could walk away with much lighter pockets. He is messing around with an organization that wants him and needs him in their system. He has a chance to be one of the great Colts, and if his high level of production continues, he could even find himself in the Ring of Honor. If he rolls the dice one more time, however, he just might crap out.

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...