Report: Colts sign RB Jason Huntley, TE Ricky Seals-Jones after Kareem Hunt leaves Indy without deal

The Indianapolis Colts made a handful of moves on Wednesday, as the team has signed running back Jason Huntley and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, according to Tom Pelissero.

These moves, particularly at running back with the signing of Huntley, come shortly after veteran running back Kareem Hunt left Indianapolis without a deal following a visit with the team on Wednesday.

To make room for the signings of Huntley and Seals-Jones, the Colts waived tight end La’Michael Pettway and safety Michael Tutsie. Both players will go on IR if they clear waivers, according to Mike Chappell.

A former fifth-round selection of the Detroit Lions in 2020, Huntley adds some needed help to a Colts running back room that has several key players out with injuries, including Jonathan Taylor (ankle), Zack Moss (broken arm) and most recently Deon Jackson (unspecified).

Huntley is also familiar with Colts’ head coach Shane Steichen, as the veteran running back spent the last two years with the Philadelphia Eagles when Steichen was the team’s offensive coordinator. In the two years Huntley played under Steichen, he recorded a total of 70 rushing yards on 18 carries. Now he finds himself reunited with Steichen after recently being waived by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Seals-Jones, similar to Huntley, brings some experience to Indianapolis’ tight end room, which also happens to be dealing with a fair amount of injuries that includes Jelani Woods (hamstring), rookie Will Mallory (hamstring) and Mo Alie-Cox (ankle).

Seals-Jones, 28, has hauled in 90 total catches for 1,044 yards and ten touchdowns in his career. His most productive season came when he played for the Arizona Cardinals back in 2018, as the veteran tight end recorded 343 receiving yards and one touchdown through 15 games played with five starts.