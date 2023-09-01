Keeping up with the Colts recent 53-man roster and practice squad moves

The Indianapolis Colts made a number of 53-man active roster and practice squad moves on Thursday, which included as follows:

Signed cornerback Darren Hall and tight end Johnny Lumpkin to the practice squad and released linebacker Donavan Mutin in a corresponding move.

Signed defensive end Jake Martin to the 53-man active roster and waived offensive guard Arlington Hambright in a corresponding roster move. Signed wide receiver Racey McMath while waiving cornerback Kevin Tolliver II from the practice squad.

Signed defensive tackle McTelvin Agim while releasing fellow defensive tackle Caleb Sampson from the practice squad.

The lone 53-man roster addition, Jake Martin is a former 2018 6th round pick of the Seattle Seahawks, who has played for the Houston Texans, New York Jets, and Denver Broncos organizations.

The 6’2,” 242 pound edge has 78 tackles (45 solo), 16.0 sacks, 4 passes defensed, 7 forced fumbles, and 3 fumble recoveries during 74 career games (15 starts).

With NFL teams putting the finishing touches on the last few spots of their 53-man roster and filling their overall practice squad, there’s a lot of shuffling as of late league-wide as teams are scooping up players fresh off waivers and cutting their own players to make room—leading to more moves collectively, as players who weren’t previously available now are.

The Colts were expected to very active and for the most part, that’s held true—although maybe not as much so far along the interior offensive line as was widely anticipated. It looks like they’re still thin depth-wise there, so I’d expect another 53-man roster move shortly.

For what it’s worth, the Colts were among the teams who placed a claim on wideout Elijah Higgins, but their attempt was unsuccessful as he was awarded to the Arizona Cardinals.