Indianapolis Downtown Guide: Best spots for Colts fans visiting Lucas Oil Stadium

If you’re in the Circle City to cheer on the Indianapolis Colts at the Lucas Oil Stadium, you’ll be happy to know that the downtown area offers many enjoyable experiences for fans. Whether it’s cultural attractions, thrilling activities, or the finest dining and drinking establishments, Indianapolis has you covered. Let’s dive into the must-visit places around the Lucas Oil Stadium.

Venues & Activities:

The Indiana State Museum: Just a stone’s throw away from the stadium, this museum offers a deep dive into the state’s history—a perfect spot for those who appreciate culture and want to know more about Indiana. White River State Park: Adjacent to the stadium, this beautiful park offers a calm oasis amidst the bustling city. Perfect for a morning jog or an evening stroll. You can also explore the Indianapolis Zoo located here. Eiteljorg Museum: Interested in Native American and Western art? This museum showcases some of the best in the country. NCAA Hall of Champions: Basketball fans, unite! This place offers two levels of interactive exhibits to engage with. Georgia Street: Located right in the heart of downtown Indianapolis, Georgia Street is a popular gathering spot for sports fans. It often hosts pre-game parties and events before Colts games, with live music, food trucks, and a festive atmosphere.

Popular Bars & Restaurants:

St. Elmo Steak House: This legendary establishment, founded in 1902, offers the best steaks in town. Their world-famous shrimp cocktail is a must-try, but be warned – it’s spicy! Slippery Noodle Inn: Established in 1850, this is Indiana’s oldest bar. Whether you want to soak in local history, listen to live blues, or enjoy a cold beer, this is your spot. The Eagle: Situated on Massachusetts Avenue, this is where you want to go if you’re craving some soulful Southern cuisine. Their fried chicken is legendary! Bluebeard: A modern American restaurant set in a renovated 1924 factory, it offers a menu that changes daily based on local ingredients. Punch Bowl Social: Looking for a place to hang out with friends before the game? This spot offers bowling, karaoke, vintage video games, and great food and drinks. Rathskeller: If German food and beer are your things, then don’t miss out on Rathskeller. This place is always lively with live music and a vast beer garden.

Coffee and Breakfast Joints:

Café Patachou: Dubbed the “student union for adults”, this place offers heavenly cinnamon toast and omelets. Milktooth: A hip brunch spot with a rustic feel, it’s renowned for its creative dishes and artisanal coffees.

Where to Watch Late Games:

Kilroy’s Bar and Grill: Kilroy’s is a popular sports bar in downtown Indianapolis, known for its extensive drink menu and numerous TVs. It’s a great place to catch NFL games, especially during the football season. The Tap: This craft beer bar in downtown Indianapolis offers a vast selection of local and national craft beers on tap. With plenty of screens, it’s a fantastic spot to watch football games while enjoying a cold brew. Brothers Bar & Grill: Located near Lucas Oil Stadium, Brothers is a convenient spot to visit before or after a Colts game. It’s a lively sports bar with multiple TVs and a great place to soak up the game-day excitement.

Conclusion:

Indianapolis is not just about football. It’s a city that takes pride in its rich history, culture, beer, and food. While the main attraction might be the Colts playing at the Lucas Oil Stadium, make sure to take time to explore the downtown area. Whether indulging in the best steaks at St. Elmo, sipping on craft beer at Slippery Noodle Inn, or getting satisfying your thirst for a cultural experience at the Indiana State Museum, there’s something for every fan in the city.

Go Colts!