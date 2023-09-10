Colts’ injury report, Week 1: Zack Moss, Will Mallory, JuJu Brents among those inactive against Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts released their list of inactive players ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Among those inactive defensive end Adetomiwa Adebawore, cornerback JuJu Brents, third-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger, tackle Ryan Hayes, linebacker Isaiah Land, tight end Will Mallory and running back Zack Moss.

Zack Moss continues to battle his way back from a forearm injury. Head coach Shane Steichen said earlier this week that Moss is continuing to progress in the right direction, so his status will be something to continue to monitor in the weeks ahead. Multiple reports indicate that Deon Jackson will likely get the start in place of Moss Sunday.

It’s unclear as to why defensive end Adetomiwa Adebawore and cornerback JuJu Brents are inactive, as neither showed up on the Colts’ final injury report on Friday. As for tight end Will Mallory, he appears to be inactive with Indianapolis already having three tight ends active in Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson and Drew Ogletree.

Both linebacker Isaiah Land and tackle Ryan Hayes were recently claimed off waivers by Indianapolis, which is likely why they’re inactive.

As for third-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger, it looks like the Colts plan to roll with rookie Anthony Richardson and Gardner Minshew as his backup.

All eyes will be on rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who makes his regular-season debut Sunday. The same can be said for new head coach Shane Steichen. The Colts have yet to win a season-opener since 2013, and they’ll look to end that losing streak against the Jaguars Sunday.