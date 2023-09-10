 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 1 Open Thread: Colts vs. Jaguars

Here is your week one open thread. Go Crazy.

By Chris Shepherd
Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Week one is here and so is the first open thread of the season. So go wild (but not too wild, you animals) in the comments and remember the sky isn’t falling!

Check back in for comments throughout todays game. Win, lose or draw, I’m sure we’ll be here talking about how awful or great it all is!

So get ready, settle in. Get your snacks, drinks, keyboards, fingers, or screens and thumbs ready. The 2023 NFL season is finally here! Enjoy it!

