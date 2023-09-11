Bills at Jets Week 1 NFL 2023 picks & predictions

After an entertaining first football Sunday of the year, we have on our hands the most entertaining matchup of Week 1 to close out opening week, with the Buffalo Bills (- 125) visiting the New York Jets (+ 105) at MetLife Stadium. Not only is this an AFC East showdown but it is also the much expected Aaron Rodgers’ debut in New York, as the second former Green Bay quarterback to play for the Jets. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Jets’ biggest move in the off-season was of course trading for Rodgers, who should give a talented roster a much better chance of reaching the playoffs after two mediocre seasons with Zach Wilson.

The Bills’ roster remains pretty much the same, but it is one that has Super Bowl aspirations with quarterback Josh Allen at the helm, so we should be in for an exciting matchup between both teams. Heavy rain is in the forecast so it could be even more epic.

The entire staff is going with the Bills on this one, and like it happened with the Chiefs, when the entire staff picks an unanymous winner, the team loses, so look for an upset here.