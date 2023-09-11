Colts-Texans odds: Colts open as 1-point favorites in first road game of 2023

The Indianapolis Colts are taking the show on the road for the first time in 2023 to clash with the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. The two teams meet again after an incredibly dramatic and potentially franchise altering battle in week 18 of the 2022 season. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has this game listed as a tight one with the Colts opening as one-point favorites.

The Colts currently sit at -115 on the money line with the over/under set at 40.

The Colts are coming off a hard fought division battle against the Jacksonville Jaguars that was truly in doubt until the last five minutes. After DeForest Buckner returned a fumble for a touchdown, it wasn’t a stretch to think the Colts could pull it out. Unfortunately, the story of the game was an inability to rush the football, turnovers, and failing to convert third and fourth downs. The team had a total of 65 yards, 40 of which belonged to Anthony Richardson, and was a combined 3/17 on third and fourth downs. Although the offense wasn’t overly inspiring, Richardson was solid in his debut and looked comfortable behind center completing almost 65% of his pass attempts. Final score was 21-31.

The Texans are coming off a loss against the Baltimore Ravens on the road. C.J. Stroud also made his NFL debut completing 64% of his passes. Although the Texans’ offense was more efficient at moving the chains, 8/22 on third and fourth down, they failed to reach the endzone, settling for three field goals. They kept it close until halftime when the Ravens blanked them in the third and hung fifteen unanswered on the board in the quarter. Final score was 9-25.

Both the Colts and Texans are looking for their first win of the season. Not only are the Colts looking to avoid the dreaded 0-2 hole to start the season, a loss at Houston would mark two losses within the division. That would make a thin shot at a promising season that much more difficult.