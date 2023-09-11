Report: Colts rookie RB Evan Hull ‘could miss some time’ with knee injury

Indianapolis Colts rookie running back Evan Hull ‘could miss some time’ after suffering a knee injury during the team’s Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, according to head coach Shane Steichen.

Shane Steichen: rookie RB Evan Hull ‘could miss some time’ with knee injury — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) September 11, 2023

The extent of Hull’s knee injury isn’t known, so it’s unclear exactly how much time the rookie running back could miss moving forward.

Outside of a 40-yard rushing performance from rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, the Colts struggled heavily to find any form of consistency on the ground against Jacksonville, with running backs Deon Jackson, Evan Hull and Jake Funk rushing for a combined 25 yards on 16 attempts.

Indianapolis is already dealing with a handful of injuries at the running back position, with Zack Moss working his way back from a forearm injury and Jonathan Taylor on the PUP list and unable to be activated until Week 5.

As of now, the only healthy running backs on Indianapolis’ roster are Deon Jackson and Jake Funk. It should be noted that the Colts have kept their eye on the free-agent running back market, even extending an offer to veteran running back Kareem Hunt.

With Hull likely to miss some time, the Colts could use a boost to their running back room, whether that’s Moss returning to the starting lineup or adding another back among the free-agents who are available. It’ll be interesting to see Indianapolis’ approach looking ahead to their Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans.