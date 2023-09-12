Colts’ Matchups Revisited: Week 1 vs. Jaguars

Calvin Ridley / Christian Kirk vs. Dallis Flowers / Darrell Baker Jr.

Good side, the Colts held Christian Kirk in check throughout the game, holding him to just one catch on three targets for 9 yards. Bad side, Calvin Ridley went off on his first game back from suspension, as he recorded eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. Flowers played 99% of the snaps while in the end it was mostly Kenny Moore out there with him (68 snaps to Baker’s 48), and considering my expectations it was not a bad game. They still struggle covering opposing #1 receivers but in all fairness expecting that duo to shutdown Ridley and Kirk might be a tad too optimistic.

Trevor Lawrence vs. Gus Bradley

Compared to last season matchups, I saw a much more uncomfortable Trevor Lawrence this time around. Lawrence is easily a top 10 quarterback right now, and he had plenty of good plays, but the Colts did an amazing job at keeping him off balance, bringing pressure, and covering receivers. This type of performance against quarterbacks who are not as good as Lawrence will result in some dominant outings.

Evan Engram vs. Zaire Franklin / Shaq Leonard

Engram had a solid game against the Colts, reeling in his 5 targets for 49 yards, but keep in mind 26 of those came on a perfect throw by Lawrence down the sideline on what was impeccable coverage. Again, when you are playing a good quarterback and a good tight end sometimes no matter how good the coverage is they are going to find a way to burn you.

Josh Allen vs. Braden Smith

Once again Josh Allen was a big part in disrupting the Colts’ offensive gameplan, finishing the game with 4 pressures and 3 sacks, though it is worth mentioning that two of those came after scrambles from Anthony Richardson. Allen was still a problem for Smith, who just cannot seem to figure out that combination of speed and power.

Walker Little vs. Kwity Paye

Kwity Paye had an encouraging game against the Jaguars, leading the Colts’ edge rushers in pressures and pass rushing snaps. If Paye can maintain this level of production for a 17-game season then the Colts’ defense would have that pass-rushing weapon they have been lacking since Robert Mathis retired.