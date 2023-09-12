Colts Reacts Survey Week 2

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Indianapolis Colts fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) look to rebound after a competitive and entertaining loss against their divisional rival Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) to kick off the 2023 campaign.

There’s no rest in the AFC South though, as they immediately travel to take on the Houston Texans (0-1), as slight favorites (-1.5). All eyes will be on the two teams’ top rookie quarterbacks: the Colts’ Anthony Richardson and the Texans’ C.J. Stroud—as well as their first-year head coaches: Shane Steichen and DeMeco Ryans respectively.

In that regard will Richardson get his first career win?

And how would you grade his debut performance from Week 1?

As the Colts backfield struggled last week, certainly helping matters would be the return of running back Zack Moss, who would provide the missing physical, between-the-tackles presence in the ground game. Do you think Moss will return for Indianapolis in Week 2?

Lastly, how confident are you in the direction of the franchise right now?

Richardson’s much anticipated arrival has certainly added some newfound optimism and hope for the Horseshoe faithful, but the Colts still have to play collectively better around him. This is a roster that appears to still be devoid of elite talent, particularly at its skill positions offensively.

With that being said, please answer the survey questions below ahead of Week 2!