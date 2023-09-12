Colts promote RB Jake Funk from practice squad; Place RB Evan Hull on I.R. among other roster moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that the team has promoted running back Jake Funk to the 53-man roster and signed offensive guard Ike Boettger to the team’s practice squad. The Colts also placed rookie running back Evan Hull on injured reserve.

Originally a 2021 7th round pick of the Los Angeles Rams, the 5’10,” 205 pound Funk made his Colts debut this past weekend, after being elevated from the practice squad for game day. He carried the ball twice for 10 total rushing yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Already without Jonathan Taylor (PUP), Hull now on injured reserve, and fellow running back Zack Moss’s status for Week 2 still unclear, the Colts’ backfield is depleted to say the least.

Backing up current interim starter Deon Jackson, Funk should provide an option off the bench who at least knows the playbook and offensive system from having spent both training camp and preseason with the Colts. He’s been productive too in limited action.

Meanwhile, the Colts worked out Boettger last week, and he could provide a veteran interior backup to their offensive line—having made 17 prior career starts with the Buffalo Bills. Look for him as a possible practice squad promotee for game day this weekend.

Lastly, the Colts also announced the following other practice squad moves on Tuesday—trading out running backs on the taxi-man squad and waiving former training camp darling Mike Strachan at wideout (we wish him well!):