Report: Colts hosted former Broncos WR K.J. Hamler for a visit on Tuesday

According to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts hosted former Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler for a visit on Tuesday:

Originally a 2020 second round pick of the Broncos, the diminutive 5’9,” 178 pound wideout has always possessed dangerous speed when healthy. That being said, his early career has been slowed by a number of injuries/ailments, including multiple hamstring issues, a torn ACL, a partially torn pectoral muscle, and a diagnosis of pericarditis.

During 23 career games (6 starts)—all with the Broncos, the 3-year pro has 42 receptions for 620 receiving yards (14.8 ypr. avg.) and 3 touchdown receptions.

The Colts are a bit thin at wideout right now. Their receiver room includes Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and Isaiah McKenzie—with Juwann Winfree as a recent game day practice squad promotee last week.

That being said, it’s a fair question of whether the oft-injured Hamler would provide anything that say veteran Isaiah McKenzie already doesn’t—both serving best as deep speed threats a little lower on the positional depth chart.

However, given his draft pedigree and the fact that he’s only 24 years old, there’s no real harm in the Colts kicking the tires on Hamler to see where he’s at physically right now.

This is a Colts offense that struggled generating vertical looks last weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars, so maybe Hamler could provide another downfield threat to open things up situationally for rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson in-time.