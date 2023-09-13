Stampede Blue’s Week 2 NFL Game Picks

After a subpar week from the Stampede Blue staff regarding game picks, where we managed to retain our curse powers whenever picking an unanimous winner on TNF or MNF (0/2 this week, 3/14 last year), we step right back to the mound making picks for week 2. After some technical issues last week, Stephen Reed and Andrew Aziz are back in the widget and ready to make some predictions.

As mentioned, the only member with a positive tally last week was Elliot Denton, with three different writers going 6-10. The brightside is that the only way from here is up, and this week’s matchup are looking a bit easier to predict.

The Colts (- 118) open as one-point favourites visiting the Texans (- 102) at NRG Stadium (also known as T.Y. Hilton’s playground), in the first matchup of many between Anthony Richardson and C.J. Stroud. Both offenses struggled last week, which is why we have one of the lowest O/U of the week at just 40 points. Most of the team is going with the Colts on this one, other than Greg Rader and Stephen Reed. The highlights for this week are Chiefs at Jaguars, and Ravens at Bengals. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

