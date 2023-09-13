Report: Colts tried out former Rams RB Darrell Henderson on Tuesday

According to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts also worked out former Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson on Tuesday:

#Colts worked out running back Darrell Henderson — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 12, 2023

The former 2019 third round pick of the Rams has 396 carries for 1,742 total rushing yards (4.4 ypc. avg.) and 13 rushing touchdowns during 50 career games (28 starts).

He won a Super Bowl with the Rams to conclude the 2021 campaign.

Last season, Henderson had 70 carries for 283 rushing yards (4.0 ypc. avg.) and 3 rushing touchdowns in 10 games (7 starts) for the Rams before being waived and later signed and waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars during the final stretch of the 2022 regular season.

At a listed 5’8,” 208 pounds, Henderson is much more regarded for his speed and acceleration than his strength and power.

From that perspective, this potential signing seems a bit peculiar, unless the Colts are simply performing their due diligence on down the road insurance options at the position. Namely, because after last weekend’s running game struggles, the offense ideally needs a running back who excels between the tackles and in short yardage.

That doesn’t seem like Henderson as a natural fit, but alas.

In any case, the Colts could use a veteran running back addition, especially if Zack Moss (forearm) is unable to return this week because the backfield cupboard is otherwise Deon Jackson, Jake Funk, and potentially Tyler Goodson (*practice squad).