Indianapolis Colts injury report: OG Nelson and OT Smith both miss practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 2 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Houston Texans.

Guard Quenton Nelson missed practice today with a toe injury. Nelson injured his toe during the Jaguars on Sunday and had to come out of the game. He did manage to go back in and finish the game but the injury appears to be lingering, enough to miss practice today. Nelson is a key part of the Indianapolis offensive line which needs to help Anthony Richardson stay protected.

Tight end Andrew Ogletree missed practice today due to a concussion. Ogletree took a hard hit to the head from a Jaguars defender during the game on Sunday and had to exit. He was evaluated for a concussion during the game and quickly ruled out. Ogletree is now in the leagues concussion protocol and will have to pass through before being able to practice and play again.

Right tackle Braden Smith missed practice today due to knee and ankle injuries. Smith did not appear to be injured during the game and Colts head coach Shane Steichen did not report Smith having picked up an in game injury during his post game press conference. Smith is another key part of the offensive line and with little depth behind him outside of rookie tackle Blake Freeland the team needs Smith healthy.

Running back Zack Moss was a full participant at practice today. Moss is working his way back from a broken arm which is he suffered in training camp. Moss was a limited participant at practice last week and missed the game on Sunday so him being a full participant today shows he is trending int he right direction.