AFC South Roundup: Week 1

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0)

Score this Week: Won 31-21 @Colts

The Jaguars managed to assert themselves as the division leaders with a hard-fought win against the Colts in Indy. Despite entering the 4th quarter trailing by 4 points the Jags’ running game finally found some legs and scored two touchdowns, one by Bigsby and the final by Etienne after a turnover forced by the defense.

Highlight Player: Calvin Ridley - 8 catches, 101 yards, 1 TD

Great first game back for Ridley, who fizzled out a bit in the second half but was the focal point of the Jaguars’ passing offense, reeling in 8 catches and getting himself a touchdown.

Injury Report

Starting guard Brandon Scherff left the game with an ankle injury and has been out of practice so far this week. Center Luke Fortner also missed practice on wednesday, so the Jaguars might be a little thin on the offensive line.

Next Week: vs. Chiefs

Premier matchup with the Jaguars hosting the current Super Bowl champions. This is an amazing game for the Jaguars to show how serious they are about contending this season, facing off against a Chiefs’ team that will be looking to get back to winning after dropping the season opener.

Tennessee Titans (0-1)

Score this Week: Lost 15-16 @Saints

Unspectacular first game for the Titans, who performed close to what everyone expected from them. The defense was once again dominant, bringing a ton of pressure on Derek Carr and shutting down the running game, but the offense sputtered, and Tannehill threw 3 interceptions while Henry was kept in check throughout the course of the game.

Highlight Player: Denico Autry, 1.5 sacks

Former Colt defensive end Denico Autry continues performing for the Titans, as he opened the season with 1.5 sacks.

Injury Report

Wide receiver Treylon Burks, safety Amani Hooker, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins all missed practice.

Next Week: vs. Chargers

Tough matchup for the Titans, who will have the chance to host a Chargers’ team fresh off a hard loss against the Miami Dolphins. Not only will this be a fine chance for the defense to showcase their potential, but it will also be a nice matchup for the offense to get back on track.

Houston Texans (0-1)

Score this Week: Lost 9-25 @Ravens

Overall not a great day for Texans’ fans, who got a chance to watch new quarterback C.J. Stroud, but in the end lost miserably to the Ravens. The Texans’ defense, led by Will Anderson Jr. who had 5 pressures in his first NFL game, is really good, it’s just that the offense is simply pathetic.

Highlight Player: Will Anderson Jr., one sack, five pressures

This guy is going to be a problem, simple as that. I know it is just one game but Anderson Jr. looks like the player the Texans thought they had in Jadeveon Clowney, and that is scary.

Injury Report

Safety Jalen Pitre, tackle Laremy Tunsil, safety Jimmie Ward, and linebacker Neville Hewitt all mised practice.

Next Week: vs. Colts

The first of probably many Richardson vs. Stroud duels. I am not expecting much from the Colts this season, but one thing I would really like is sweeping the Texans, and it starts with beating them at the house T.Y. Hilton built.