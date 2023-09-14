Colts Poetry Volume 2: an ode to 2 fumbles, 1 touchdown

Hello and welcome to Colts Poetry Volume 2. Each week during the 2023 season I will be writing a new original poem about the Indianapolis Colts, their players and the season at large. I do not claim to be a good poet, as a matter of fact, quite the opposite. But I want to take the opportunity to invite the Stampede Blue community to write a poem of their own in the comments for a chance to be featured in the next weeks edition of Colts Poetry.* This has a chance to be a fun exercise in shared, creative, joy or despair as the season unfolds. I look forward to reading your submissions and laughing or crying along. Soon we’ll get to this weeks topic, but first we need to revisit last week’s community submissions.
Our week one topic was rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. I’m happy to report there were several submissions to choose from, including at least one from Twitter. I went back and forth between a couple before settling on this weeks winner. The week one winning poem came to us from Southern Norseman:
The hopes couldn’t get any higher
But now comes the trial by fire
So we’ll see how this goes
For the hero we chose
And find out if he’s what we require
Big thanks to Southern Norseman for his submission this week and like I said, there were several good submissions to choose from. I’m looking forward to seeing the next batch come in, I hope to have another difficult choice to make!
This Week’s Topic:
The craziest play we might see all season, the play I am calling 2 fumbles, 1 touchdown:
-1 snap
-1 sack
-2 forced fumbles
-6 points pic.twitter.com/vpceCdV1cb
An Ode to 2 Fumbles, 1 Touchdown
With a bark of cadence the play did begin
D-Buck won so quick with a beautiful swim
Grove split the double team, the skinniest he has been
The QB stepped up but 99 was there, the hit looked grim.
It forced a pass incomplete, to the turf the ball did spill
Or... I suppose it may have been a fumble
Come to think, I didn’t hear a sharp whistle shrill
“Too late it got picked up lazily by a Jag” I did grumble
A crowd of both teams simply standing around
Then came Zaire always doing too much, wait, was that another fumble
No one seemed to notice, a whistle had yet to sound
Until 99 scooped the ball and the big man began to rumble
Only then did an enemy wearing 77 notice and give chase
But D-Buck was on a mission, a mission for more
The enemy gave all he could but was sure to lose this race
In the end D-Buck’s Space Jam-arm stretched out for the score
I’m thankful that DeForest Buckner, Zaire Franklin, Grover Stewart and everyone else who made the play possible, giving us this gift to replay and talk about. The Colts didn’t get a win in week one but hopefully this time next week I’ll be writing an ode to the first win of the season, but if not that’s okay too. We’ll find something else worthy of our attention and we’ll go for it.
*if you use AI to write your poems just tell me, it won’t hurt your chances of getting featured but we will know who to ask for good ChatGPT prompts in the future. Ultimately, I just want to feature fun poems so I don’t care if you or ChatGPT wrote it or if you just ripped off Maya Angelou, changed some words to “Colts” and somehow made it work, I just want to be entertained.
