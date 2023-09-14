Best NFL prop bets for Colts vs Texans Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts (-1) travel to Houston to face Texasn at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Here are some fun bets that should be considered, and what I’ll be betting on:

Potential Bets

Last week, two of the bets we offered hit and two others did not.

I love this bet this week and there’s more of an explanation below.

Anthony Richardson - 1st Quarter Anytime Touchdown Scorer + Colts Win (+850)

This one is a risky one for sure, but if the Colts can score a touchdown in the first quarter, they’ll likely win it against a weak Texans offense. Richardson is the most likely Colt to score, especially if the ball is inside the 5-yard line.

Dameon Pierce Under 55.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

The Colts have a strong front 7 and did a good job overall last week against the Jaguars, who have a more dynamic passing attack thank Houston. Against an anemic offense like the Texans, they should be able to shut down Pierce, who rushed for a measly 3.5 yards per carry last week.

Same Game Parlay: Anthony Richardson Over 198.5 Passing Yards & CJ Stroud Over 215 Passing Yards (+260)

The Colts have a weak secondary, so I expect the Texans to attack it early and often. While Stroud isn’t the best quarterback, the sheer volume of passes he’s expected to throw should get him over 215. As for Richardson, the Colts decided to throw with him a lot last week and with this game projected to be close, he might be throwing the entire game, especially if the running game is weak.

What I’m Betting On

Kylen Granson Over 25.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

Each week I’m putting $50 down on one of the picks and we’ll track my winnings or losings over the course of the season. Last week, Deon Jackson did not score (from the 1-yard line), so we are currently down 50 dollars.

When reviewing the film, Kylen Granson was often open. Despite not being hit on many throws, he still got to 39 receiving yards. I think 25.5 is value and Granson could have himself a big game.

