Vikings at Eagles Week 2 NFL 2023 TNF picks, predictions

The second Thursday Night Football matchup of the season has arrived, and once again we have a great game on our hands with the Eagles (- 258) hosting the Vikings (+ 210) in Philadelphia. The Eagles are 6.5-point favorites so far, as it seems like oddsmakers were not impressed by Minnesota’s loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Vikings, as mentioned above, have just lost 17-20 to the Bucs at home, in what was a disappointing performance all around. Alexander Mattison struggled to get things going on the ground, while Cousins had 3 turnovers, and in the end, Baker Mayfield did just enough for Tampa to escape with the win.

The Eagles are coming off a hard-fought win in the rain in Massachusetts, where tight end Dallas Goedert cost my fantasy team the win considering I lost by one point and he got no receptions. The Eagles have perhaps the most talented and well-rounded roster in the NFL, and Nick Sirianni is doing an amazing job in coaching them, which is why the entire team is going with them on this game. I feel forced to clarify that on TNF and MNF games where the staff’s pick is unanimous, it almost always goes the other way, so tread lightly.

