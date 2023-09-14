Indianapolis Colts injury report: RT Braden Smith returns to practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 2 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Houston Texans.

Guard Quenton Nelson missed practice today with a toed injury. Nelson has now missed back to back practices this week. Nelson was spotted at practice today but was rehabbing off to the side during the main practice. Nelson having missed two practices this week leaves his chances of being able to play Sunday looking very slim. Tomorrow will be a big day is deciding in Nelson’s availability.

Tight end Andrew Ogletree was a limited participant at practice today due to a concussion. Ogletree missed practice yesterday but managed to practice today but was in a red jersey as the concussion protocol dictates. Ogletree still has some way before he can pass through the protocol and play but he may be able to in time for Sunday’s game.

Offensive tackle Braden Smith was a full participant at practice today. Smith missed practice yesterday due to ankle and knee injuries. Smith’s availability for Sunday looks positive with his return to practice today.

Running back Zack Moss was a full participant at practice today. Moss has been a full participant in back in back practices this week and it looks like he may make his season debut. Moss missed last weeks game against the Jaguars as he was still rehabbing from a broken forearm he sustained in training camp. Moss will be a welcomed addition to a rushing attack that struggled last Sunday.