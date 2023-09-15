Colts Reacts Survey Results Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) (+1.5) look to get their first win of the season against the also winless Houston Texans (0-1) (-1.5), one of their familiar AFC South divisional rivals.

Despite the initial loss, and realistically facing at least a short-term rebuild, a little more than 3/4ths of Colts fans are confident that the franchise is headed in the right direction:

When looking at what all changed from the disappointing dumpster fire that was last season, the two biggest additions were the much anticipated offseason arrivals of both top rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson and new head coach Shane Steichen. The two could be a dynamic quarterback-head coach pairing for years to come once they get their feet a little more wet and more familiar with one another.

Nearly 70% of Colts fans believed that running back Zack Moss, recovering from offseason elbow surgery—from an injury suffered during training camp, would be available for Week 2:

It’s looking like they will be right, as Moss has been a full participant in back-to-back team practices for the Colts, meaning he should make his season debut on Sunday. His return could be a big boost for a Colts backfield that struggled last week and is missing a stronger between-the-tackles and short yardage rusher. Moss’s playing style welcomes physicality.

Colts fans are pretty bullish that this week will be Richardson’s first career victory, as nearly 85% of the Horseshoe faithful believe that the Colts will travel and take down the Texans:

This has the makings of a 50-50 matchup—as both teams are clearly rebuilding and divisional games tend to be close due to familiarity. However, this may be one of the few games that the Colts have a really good chance of actually winning this year.

Richardson is coming off a solid career debut performance, as roughly 75% of Colts fans believe that the rookie quarterback fared well with a ‘B grade’ under the initial bright lights:

The Colts will be looking for Richardson and the offense to build off that performance—as the unit seemed to stall in the second half. It will be a fun matchup between two of the top rookie quarterbacks in this year’s class: both Richardson and the Texans’ C.J. Stroud.