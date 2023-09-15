Colts’ Jonathan Taylor demonstrates where he’s at physically with route running video at team facility

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor’s ankle is clearly progressing, as he posted a video on social media during Friday afternoon, showcasing his route running at the team’s complex (via The Athletic’s James Boyd):

#Colts RB Jonathan Taylor just posted this video of himself running a route at the team’s indoor practice facility. He’s on the PUP list due to an ankle injury and is now three weeks out from a possible return in Week 5.



via JT’s Instagram story —> https://t.co/ctQuVfh3QU pic.twitter.com/VmG2TPmK9N — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) September 15, 2023

Taylor has three remaining games left to spend on PUP before he is eligible to play for the Colts—or elsewhere, with his regular season debut being Week 5 at the earliest.

The video posted by Taylor shows that his surgically repaired ankle is certainly coming along (*it’s maybe even already 100%), as it highlights his ability to plant and drive off of it.

There was a national media report last weekend that Taylor’s ankle is already fully healed and he could play today—if actually eligible.

There’s still a major question of whether Taylor will ever play another snap for the Colts or if he’ll be jettisoned elsewhere shortly ahead of the league’s trade deadline.

That being said, if fully healthy, and committed to the Colts’ cause, there’s no doubt he’d be a significant upgrade to their current backfield—which struggled mightily during last week’s loss in his absence. The Colts’ current group has been ineffective power-running the ball.

Not to mention, he’d form a dynamic pairing with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson in the RPO game, as opposing defenders would have to ‘pick their poison’ regarding which player to commit to in split-seconds, which leads to big chunk plays when they’ve guessed wrong.