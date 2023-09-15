 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Colts’ Jonathan Taylor demonstrates where he’s at physically with route running video at team facility

Colts’ Jonathan Taylor’s ankle is clearly progressing—if already not fulled healed, meaning he should be cleared after Week 4 physically.

By Luke Schultheis
/ new
NFL: JUN 14 Indianapolis Colts Minicamp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor’s ankle is clearly progressing, as he posted a video on social media during Friday afternoon, showcasing his route running at the team’s complex (via The Athletic’s James Boyd):

Taylor has three remaining games left to spend on PUP before he is eligible to play for the Colts—or elsewhere, with his regular season debut being Week 5 at the earliest.

The video posted by Taylor shows that his surgically repaired ankle is certainly coming along (*it’s maybe even already 100%), as it highlights his ability to plant and drive off of it.

There was a national media report last weekend that Taylor’s ankle is already fully healed and he could play today—if actually eligible.

There’s still a major question of whether Taylor will ever play another snap for the Colts or if he’ll be jettisoned elsewhere shortly ahead of the league’s trade deadline.

That being said, if fully healthy, and committed to the Colts’ cause, there’s no doubt he’d be a significant upgrade to their current backfield—which struggled mightily during last week’s loss in his absence. The Colts’ current group has been ineffective power-running the ball.

Not to mention, he’d form a dynamic pairing with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson in the RPO game, as opposing defenders would have to ‘pick their poison’ regarding which player to commit to in split-seconds, which leads to big chunk plays when they’ve guessed wrong.

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...