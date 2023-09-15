 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans QB C.J. Stroud has ‘questionable’ designation on injury report ahead of Colts game

We may not get to see a clash of two top rookie quarterbacks after all on Sunday among divisional rivals.

By Luke Schultheis
/ new
Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has been added late Friday as “questionable” on the team’s injury report ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts—with a right throwing shoulder injury:

Per KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, the Texans’ rookie quarterback is expected to attempt to play on Sunday, but if Stroud, who was limited during Friday’s practice cannot go, the Texans would then turn again to former demoted starter Davis Mills:

As you may recall, Mills was the starting quarterback for Houston, when they infamously came back against the Colts late during last year’s season finale—costing the Texans the #1 overall pick and helping Indy secure better draft position to ultimately land Anthony Richardson at 4th overall.

While Stroud sitting out presumably helps the Colts chances of winning on Sunday, as a football fan, it would be disappointing. It feels like Colts fans would be robbed of the unique opportunity to see Stroud, who was taken just ahead of Richardson with the 2nd overall pick, face off against their own top rookie quarterback.

Those two could very well develop an on-the-field divisional quarterback rivalry for years to come, even if they remain friends off of it.

Entering the weekend, all eyes will be on Stroud’s status before kickoff, as his absence would assuredly shift the dynamics of this early AFC South matchup.

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...