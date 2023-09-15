Texans QB C.J. Stroud has ‘questionable’ designation on injury report ahead of Colts game

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has been added late Friday as “questionable” on the team’s injury report ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts—with a right throwing shoulder injury:

The #Texans added QB C.J. Stroud to the injury report with a right shoulder issue and he is listed as questionable for Sunday's game vs. the #Colts. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 15, 2023

Per KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, the Texans’ rookie quarterback is expected to attempt to play on Sunday, but if Stroud, who was limited during Friday’s practice cannot go, the Texans would then turn again to former demoted starter Davis Mills:

On #Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, per league source, didn't do much today at practice to rest sore right, throwing shoulder, but is expected to try to play against #Colts If Stroud (questionable, limited) can't go, Davis Mills will step in against #Colts — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 15, 2023

As you may recall, Mills was the starting quarterback for Houston, when they infamously came back against the Colts late during last year’s season finale—costing the Texans the #1 overall pick and helping Indy secure better draft position to ultimately land Anthony Richardson at 4th overall.

While Stroud sitting out presumably helps the Colts chances of winning on Sunday, as a football fan, it would be disappointing. It feels like Colts fans would be robbed of the unique opportunity to see Stroud, who was taken just ahead of Richardson with the 2nd overall pick, face off against their own top rookie quarterback.

Those two could very well develop an on-the-field divisional quarterback rivalry for years to come, even if they remain friends off of it.

#Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud said he has known Anthony Richardson since high school and have always been friends 'Now that we're both drafted high and in the same division, it's kind of cool. That's my guy. I love him to death. He's a great dude and he's a good rapper.… — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 13, 2023

Entering the weekend, all eyes will be on Stroud’s status before kickoff, as his absence would assuredly shift the dynamics of this early AFC South matchup.