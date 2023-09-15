Indianapolis Colts injury report: G Nelson and TE Ogletree are QUESTIONABLE

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Friday injury report for Week 2 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Houston Texans.

Guard Quenton Nelson is QUESTIONABLE for Sundays game against the Houston Texans. Nelson has been dealing with a toe injury he sustained in week one. Nelson missed two practices this week but did manage to participate today although it was limited. If he is unable to play Sunday then expect Josh Sills to fill in at left guard.

Tight end Andrew Ogletree is QUESTIONABLE for Sundays game against the Houston Texans. Ogletree is dealing with a concussion he sustained in week 1. Ogletree has been working his way through the leagues concussion protocol and was a full participant in training. Ogletree has a good chance to play on Sunday as he appears to have passed most of the way through the concussion protocol but if he is unable to go Sunday then expect a bigger role for Will Mallory to help fill the void.

Running back Zack Moss not having an injury designation bodes well for him to make his season debut. Moss has been rehabbing a broken forearm that he sustained during training camp. With Jonathan Taylor on PUP and Evan Hull on IR it is the perfect time for the offense to get Moss back.