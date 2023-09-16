Report: Colts add TE Kylen Granson to injury report, TE Drew Ogletree clears concussion protocol

The Indianapolis Colts have added tight end Kylen Granson to the injury report with a hamstring injury and marked his status as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, the team announced Saturday.

Additionally, the team also announced that tight end Drew Ogletree has cleared concussion protocol and his questionable designation has been lifted.

Granson had four receptions for 39 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and his possible absence is something to monitor, especially given that rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson liked to target the playmaking tight end often in Week 1.

The return of Ogletree is significant, as he had a 20-yard reception against Jacksonville in Week 1 and played a crucial role as a blocker on a few different run designs as well. If Granson is unable to play, it would make sense that veteran Mo Alie-Cox and Ogletree could see more of an increased role Sunday.

The Colts are already without another playmaking tight end in Jelani Woods, and with it only being Richardson’s second game as a pro, the more help Indianapolis can have at their disposal for their rookie signal-caller, the better, so Granson’s status heading into Sunday’s game is something to watch for.