Colts vs. Texans: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Matchup:

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) travel to take on the also winless Houston Texans (0-1) for an early AFC South clash. These two divisional rivals feature a pair of top rookie quarterbacks, the Colts’ Anthony Richardson (the 4th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft) and the Texans’ C.J. Stroud (the 2nd overall pick respectively)—although he’s currently listed as ‘questionable’ on the team’s injury report, but is expected to try to play before kickoff.

Not only do the Colts and Texans have new starting quarterbacks, but each has a new head coach, the Colts with Shane Steichen, and the Texans with DeMeco Ryans.

Neither one of these teams is expected to contend in the AFC this year, and both could be looking at being among the bottom five teams in the league when it’s all said and done, but it’s too early in the season to count anyone out yet right now.

Injury Report:

Texans: LB Neville Hewitt - illness (questionable); SAF Jalen Pitre - chest (out); OT Laremy Tunsil - knee (questionable); SAF Jimmie Ward - hip (out); QB C.J. Stroud - shoulder (questionable).

Colts: RB Zack Moss - unspecified; OG Quenton Nelson - toe (questionable); TE Andrew Ogletree - concussion (questionable); P Rigoberto Sanchez - unspecified; OT Braden Smith - unspecified.

The Details:

Location: NRG Stadium

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Weather forecast: 88 degrees (*slight chance of thunderstorms)

Matchup history: 32-10-1 Colts

Odds: -1 Texans per DraftKings Sportsbook

Head Official: Carl Cheffers

Television broadcast: FOX

Colts radio broadcast: Matt Taylor is joined by Rick Venturi and Larra Overton on 93.5 FM; 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM and on Colts Radio Network affiliates. (Colts Radio Affiliates | Indianapolis Colts -colts.com)

https://www.colts.com/audio/in-season-schedule

SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 380 (home feed)

Twitter: Stampede Blue

Facebook: Stampede Blue