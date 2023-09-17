Week 2 Colts vs. Texans Game Thread

The Indianapolis Colts travel to take on the Houston Texans for their week 2 game, Sunday at 1 PM EST.

Things didn’t finish the way the Colts wanted in week one but for three and a half quarters, the rookie led squad competed with last season’s AFC South champion. The Texans took on a Ravens team that believe they’re in a position to contend and unlike the Colts vs. Jaguars, Ravens vs. Texans never felt like it was that close despite it being a one point game at the half.

Houston’s offensive line has been badly weakened by injury and now Pro Bowl level tackle Laremy Tunsil will not be able to play with a knee injury. Which means 4 of 5 Houston Texans starting offensive linemen are out with injury. The strength of this Indianapolis Colts team is it’s defensive front seven.

I don’t think I have to spell out for you how that might negatively impact the game for a rookie quarterback in C.J. Stroud, making just his second NFL start. With all of that said, the Colts are starting their own rookie quarterback and you just never know what you’re going to get this early in the season. The only thing that would surprise me is if there were a lot of points scored by either offense in this one.

But that’s why they play the games. This one should be fun, in fact every Sunday that has football is more fun than Sundays were just a few weeks ago. And remember no matter what happens today, the sky isn’t falling nor are the Colts going to the Super Bowl this year. It’ll be okay.

This is your week one open thread so hang out here chat, celebrate, commiserate, and argue in the comments! Go wild (within reason)!