Colts’ injury report, Week 2: JuJu Brents, Drew Ogletree, Isaiah Land among those inactive against Texans

The Indianapolis Colts released their list of inactive players ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans.

Among those inactive defensive end Adetomiwa Adebawore, cornerback JuJu Brents, third-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger, tackle Ryan Hayes, linebacker Isaiah Land, tight end Drew Ogletree and guard Arlington Hambright.

Ogletree cleared concussion protocol but it appears that rookie Will Mallory will make his season debut. Tight end Kylen Granson, who was added to the injury report Saturday with a hamstring injury, was not the injury report and will play as well.

Guard Arlington Hambright was brought up from the practice squad with starting left guard Quenton Nelson dealing with a toe injury. With Hambright being listed as inactive, Nelson, who was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report, is good to go.

Indianapolis also gets a major boost to their running back room, as Zack Moss will make his season debut against Houston. Having Moss back is extremely significant, as the Colts are dealing with a handful of injuries at the position over the last few weeks.

Both Indianapolis and Houston are 0-1 and will be looking to get their first wins of the 2023 season. All eyes will likely be on the matchup of two young quarterbacks in Houston’s C.J. Stroud and Indianapolis’ Anthony Richardson, both of whom look to lead their teams to a victory Sunday.